Buildings in Na Kluea in Banglamung District, Pattaya, Chonburi

Fully Electric Mobile Foreign Currency Exchange Service Unveiled in Pattaya

TN

Kasikornbank (KBANK) has collaborated with Pattaya City to introduce the FX EV Car, an electric vehicle designed for mobile foreign currency exchange services, to enhance convenience for both Thai and international customers.

Thai Baht Strengthens to 4.5-Month High Against USD

Pattaya Mayor Mr. Poramase Ngamphichet welcomed Mr. Boonthep Jiraphat, Assistant Managing Director of Kasikornbank and other Kasikornbank officials yesterday, August 1st, at the Pattaya City Hall. Both parties met to officially launch the FX EV Car, which is 100% electric and serves as the first-ever mobile foreign currency exchange service in Pattaya.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours