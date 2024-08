A South Korean tourist drowned yesterday afternoon, as he was snorkelling in the sea near Ta Waen Beach on Larn Island, off the coast of Pattaya City.

The victim, 37-year-old Eik Yu-han, and another South Korean visited Larn Island yesterday and went snorkelling together.

By Thai PBS World

