Tree Collapse on Zipline Bridge in Chiang Mai Claims One Chinese Tourists Life, Injures Another

At 2:50 PM on August 1st, 2024, the Erawan Emergency Response Center in Chiang Mai received a report of a fallen tree injuring two Chinese tourists at a zipline site in Doi Saket, Chiang Mai.

Chiang Mai zipline shut after death

Upon arrival, rescuers quickly transported the victims to Doi Saket Hospital, while alerting relevant agencies for further investigation.

According to eyewitnesses, it was reported that a Chinese couple were returning from the final zipline platform to the office area when a tree suddenly collapsed onto the rope bridge they were crossing.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

TPNNational

