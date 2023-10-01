Thailand braces for week of heavy rain, rising waters

TN October 1, 2023 0
Ship vessel on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok.

Ship on the Chao Phraya river in Bangkok. photo: Piqsels.

Heavy rains will be expanding nationwide and the levels of waterways will be rising throughout the first week of this month, government agencies warned on Sunday.

Rising water in Chao Phraya increasing flood risk in Ayutthaya and Ang Thong this week

The Meteorological Department said that heavy rains would cover parts of the North, the Northeast and the South on Sunday and Monday.

Full story:
Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

