October 5, 2023

Phuket Tourist Police Help Lost British Tourist Return to His Hotel After a Memory Lapse

Tourist police Toyota car in Thailand

Tourist police Toyota car in Thailand. Photo: Dickelbers.

The Phuket Tourist Police told the Phuket Express that on Thursday (October 4th) an unidentified male British tourist asked the Phuket Tourist Assistance Center in the Phuket International Airport for help. He said he couldn’t remember the name of the hotel where he stayed or the location and had a memory lapse so had gone to the airport to ask for assistance.

New Zealand Tourist Rescued After Getting Lost in Koh Phangan Jungle

He tried to explain roughly what the hotel looked like and its distance from the airport. The Phuket Tourist Police finally identified the hotel which is near to the airport. They then contacted the hotel and the hotel staff told police that the British man indeed stayed at the hotel with his wife and he had got lost after midnight of the same day. The exact circumstances around him going missing and forgetting where he stayed, however, were not clear.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

