Chinese-Thai couple arrested in Bangkok with 18,000 sex toys

Police on Thursday arrested a Chinese man and his Thai wife for the alleged possession of more than 18,000 sex toys.

Pol Col Patpawit Wongpinit, a superintendent at the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said Huang Faling, 28, and his 24-year-old wife Piyanan were apprehended at their house in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

