New Section of Sri Racha Floating Bridge Opens to Boost Koh Loi’s Tourism
Sri Racha authorities officially opened the third section of the “Floating Bridge” project aimed at boosting tourism on Koh Loi on Thursday, October 26th.
Koh Loy bridge in Sri Racha to close for two years
Back in prior years, the Sri Racha Municipality undertook the construction of the floating bridge, which spans an impressive total length of 480.20 meters, divided into three sections, in order to boost domestic and international tourism.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!