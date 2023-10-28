New Section of Sri Racha Floating Bridge Opens to Boost Koh Loi’s Tourism

Koh Loy in Sri Racha, Chonburi.

Koh Loi in Sri Racha, Chonburi. Photo: Apichart F. / flickr.

Sri Racha authorities officially opened the third section of the “Floating Bridge” project aimed at boosting tourism on Koh Loi on Thursday, October 26th.

Koh Loy bridge in Sri Racha to close for two years

Back in prior years, the Sri Racha Municipality undertook the construction of the floating bridge, which spans an impressive total length of 480.20 meters, divided into three sections, in order to boost domestic and international tourism.

