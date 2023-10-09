Man Found Dead With Stab Wounds in Front of Hotel in Phuket Town
A Thai man was found dead with multiple stab wounds in front of a hotel near an entertainment venue in Phuket Town.
Law enforcement arrived at the scene to find the body of a man who was later identified as Mr. Wiroon Inya, 33, from Phatthalung. He was a driver for the Phuket Office of Commerce. Multiple stab wounds were found on his left chest and his back.
