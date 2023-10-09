Man Found Dead With Stab Wounds in Front of Hotel in Phuket Town

Street in Phuket Town

Street in Phuket Town. Photo: Idaytripth / Pixabay.

A Thai man was found dead with multiple stab wounds in front of a hotel near an entertainment venue in Phuket Town.

Soi Romanee in Phuket Town named one of world's most beautiful streets

Law enforcement arrived at the scene to find the body of a man who was later identified as Mr. Wiroon Inya, 33, from Phatthalung. He was a driver for the Phuket Office of Commerce. Multiple stab wounds were found on his left chest and his back.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

