Israel retaliates to massive Hamas attack with heavy bombing in Gaza

Humiliation and barbarism for Shani Louk and for the more than 260 people – mostly between 20 and 40 years old – who were killed in the early hours of Saturday morning while celebrating life at an electronic music concert in the middle of the Negev desert.

Anti-aircraft alarms were activated in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, in central Israel, after 48 hours without sirens sounding in that area, due to rockets launched from the Gaza Strip. Explosions have also been heard due to interceptions by the Israeli anti-missile system called Iron Dome, on the third day of war between Israel and Palestinian militias in Gaza.

Israeli airstrikes have focused on several refugee camps in the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to Aljazeera. These include Jabalia and al-Shati. As a result, dozens of victims are already being transferred to al-Shifa hospital.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Monday that he ordered a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, meaning the Palestinian enclave will be cut off from electricity, food and fuel supplies, amid a war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas movement. “I have given an order: Gaza will be under a total closure. We are fighting barbaric terrorists and we will respond accordingly,” the minister said.

The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) said Monday that at least four Israeli hostages captured in the framework of the offensive launched on Saturday by the Islamist group have been killed in Israeli bombardments against the Gaza Strip. “Shelling carried out tonight by the occupation last night and today against the Gaza Strip has caused the death of four enemy prisoners and the martyrdom of their captors, members of the al-Qassam Brigades,” the spokesman for the group’s military wing, Abu Obeida, said in a message on his Telegram account.

Russia on Monday showed its “extreme concern” over the fighting in the wake of the offensive launched on Saturday by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) against Israel and warned that there is a risk of an expansion of the conflict in the region. “The continuation of this spiral of violence is marked with the risk of further escalation and expansion of the conflict,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Hamas claims to have fired 120 rockets into the southern Israeli cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon. This new attack comes after the radical group claimed to have fired rockets toward Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, according to CNN.

The 22-state Arab League will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday at the level of foreign ministers to address the Palestinian-Israeli war. The meeting, under the chairmanship of Morocco, “will discuss how to stop the aggression against the Palestinian people in all occupied territories, and call for international protection against such continued aggression and escalation,” the sources said.

The Government of Thailand confirmed Sunday the death of two of its citizens in Israel, while eight were wounded and eleven were kidnapped by Hamas militiamen during the offensive launched on Saturday, which has left more than 1,100 dead in both territories.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, confirmed on the social media company X (Twitter) the death of two Thais after being informed by Thailand’s ambassador to Tel Aviv, Pannabha Chandraramya.

With the first rays of sunlight, at 6:30 a.m., as the music continued to play, sirens opened fire on a large group of armed gunmen aboard pickup trucks, who opened fire on the attendees. Many were taken hostage, and others were killed.

Shani Louk was a young German woman who was there that night without suspecting that her body would end up as a war trophy for Hamas.

In the video that the militiamen released and which has gone around the world, the young woman is shown lying down, half-naked and surrounded by several armed men, one of whom spits on her.

On the other hand, the Iranian government has threatened a “destructive” response in case of “stupid” moves against Tehran over the open conflict between Israel and Palestinian militias, in which there has been speculation about the possible involvement of Iranian security services due to their links with both Hamas and the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Monday that the towns near the Gaza Strip are “under its control”, but warned of the possible presence of terrorists in the vicinity. IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said that “control of these areas has been established”. “Tanks and aircraft will make it possible to deal with any violation of the border. We have practically finished evacuating the residents of the areas near the Gaza Strip,” he said.

