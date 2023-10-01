BLACKPINK’s Lisa to receive Thai culture award

Thai K-pop singer Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, member of the K-Pop group Blackpink from Korea, will get a cultural ambassador leader award from the Culture Ministry this week.

Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban dazzles at ‘Crazy Horse’ in Paris

Lisa was among those on the list of the Culture Ministry’s benefactors in an announcement on Thursday. A ceremony will be held at the Thailand Cultural Centre on Tuesday in which Lisa will get an honorary Wattanakunathorn Award (cultural ambassador leader) on the occasion of the founding day of the Culture Ministry, a source said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts