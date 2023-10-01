BLACKPINK’s Lisa to receive Thai culture award
Thai K-pop singer Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, member of the K-Pop group Blackpink from Korea, will get a cultural ambassador leader award from the Culture Ministry this week.

Lisa was among those on the list of the Culture Ministry’s benefactors in an announcement on Thursday. A ceremony will be held at the Thailand Cultural Centre on Tuesday in which Lisa will get an honorary Wattanakunathorn Award (cultural ambassador leader) on the occasion of the founding day of the Culture Ministry, a source said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
