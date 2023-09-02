Srettha to lead his ministers in oath-taking ceremony at the Royal palace on Tuesday

Phra Thinang Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall

Phra Thinang Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall. Photo: 2008guangzhou.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will lead his 34 cabinet ministers to take the oath of allegiance before His Majesty the King at the Royal palace on Tuesday, after a Royal Command was issued yesterday (Friday) announcing the new line-up.

New Thai PM Srettha Thavisin to Visit Laos to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

The Cabinet is scheduled to meet at Government House at 3pm on Tuesday for a group photo shoot. After that, they travel in passenger vans to the palace for the oath-taking ceremony at 5pm.

