Srettha to lead his ministers in oath-taking ceremony at the Royal palace on Tuesday
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will lead his 34 cabinet ministers to take the oath of allegiance before His Majesty the King at the Royal palace on Tuesday, after a Royal Command was issued yesterday (Friday) announcing the new line-up.
The Cabinet is scheduled to meet at Government House at 3pm on Tuesday for a group photo shoot. After that, they travel in passenger vans to the palace for the oath-taking ceremony at 5pm.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World