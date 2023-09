PHUKET: A search was continuing on Saturday for a teenager from Kazakhstan who went missing and was feared to have drowned at Nai Yang beach in Thalang district on Friday night.

Police were informed about the disappearance of the 18-year-old at about 7.30pm on Friday.

