Esso exits Thailand market after 129 years
BANGKOK (NNT) – Petroleum company Esso Thailand has been acquired by Bangchak, following the completion of a majority stake acquisition by ExxonMobil. Esso’s petrol stations across the country will be operating under Bangchak’s brand from tomorrow.
Bangchak gas stations offer 1.50 baht/litre discount for its oil products
The acquisition of Esso Thailand by Bangchak Corporation is now complete, with the Thailand-based petroleum company acquiring a 65.99% majority stake in Esso Thailand from ExxonMobil Asia Holdings. Following the completion of this deal, some 700 Esso’s petrol stations across the country will start operating under Bangchak’s brand.
Mr. Chaiwat Kovavisarach, Group CEO and President of Bangchak, said the company had completed the 22.6 billion baht acquisition of Esso’s ordinary shares.
