Bangchak gas stations offer 1.50 baht/litre discount for its oil products

Bangchak gas stations across the country are packed almost the whole day Thursday (Oct 26) with cars queuing up to refill their tanks after the company’s management announced a 1.5 baht/litre discount for all its oil products reportedly to help reduce the travelling costs of mourners to pay final tribute to HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at Sanam Luang ceremonial grounds.

All motorists are eligible to fill up the tanks of their vehicles, including motorcycles, during the 24-hour period from midnight Wednesday until midnight tonight.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS