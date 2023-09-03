Sixteen Chinese Nationals Arrested in Call Center Scam Raid in Pattaya

Sixteen Chinese nationals were arrested after police raided a villa in Nongprue conducting what police described as a call center scam.

The Region 2 Police told the Pattaya News that on Saturday (September 2nd) they raided a villa following a tip that was rented by Chinese nationals for more than three months.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

