Body of Kazakh tourist found on Phuket beach

Nai Yang Beach in Thalang, Phuket.

Nai Yang Beach in Thalang, Phuket. Photo: Andy Mitchell.

PHUKET: The body of a teenage Kazakh tourist who went missing on Friday was found on Sunday morning washed ashore on Nai Yang beach in Thalang district, provincial tourist police chief Pol Lt Col Sakarin Anusamansakul said.

Kazakh teen feared drowned in Phuket

Dmitriy Rochsha, 18, from Kazakhstan, and a friend went swimming with a friend in the sea off Nai Yang beach in tambon Sakhu on Friday evening.

