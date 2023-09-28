Legislators to Renew Push to Tighten Cannabis Usage

September 28, 2023
Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves

Cannabis herbal tea and marijuana leaves. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.

BANGKOK (NNT) – Parliament will renew a push for an overarching law on cannabis use for medical and research purposes, more than a year after the herb was legalized.

Thai PM Srettha says he disagrees with recreational use of cannabis

Last year, Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to decriminalize cannabis, but in the absence of specific measures, the government needed to issue rules to prevent its unchecked use, particularly among children.

The new law will target an industry projected to be worth up to US$1.2 billion over the next few years, with cannabis shops having sprung up across the capital Bangkok and tourist hot spots, such as the resort island of Phuket.

Saritpong Kiewkong of the Bhumjaithai party, which spearheaded the decriminalization and is now the second largest component of Thailand’s 11-party coalition government, said: “Cannabis will be – double underline – for medical purposes and research.”

National News Bureau of Thailand

