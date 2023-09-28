Four suspects arrested in anti-drug operation in Nakhon Pathom

TN September 28, 2023 0
Nakhon Pathom Railway Station

Nakhon Pathom Railway Station. Image: シャムネコ.

NAKHON PATHOM, Sept 28 (TNA) — Deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol on Wednesday night led an operation to raid a townhouse in Nakhon Pathom provinice and arrested four suspects with a largest amount of narcotics ever recorded in a single operation in Thailand.

Chemical leak in Nakhon Pathom forces schools to send students home

Pol Gen Torsak said that police conducted a raid at house in Nakhon Pathom provincial seat as part of their drug suppression mission.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Traffic at Chachoengsao Bridge West side.

Boy injured by bag explosion in Chachoengsao

TN September 24, 2023 0
Thai Border Patrol Police uniform

225kg of crystal meth seized after gunfight on northern border

TN September 24, 2023 0
Thai police road checkpoint in Chiang Rai

Chiang Rai Police Seize Over 5 Million Narcotic Pills: 1 Officer Killed, Suspect Shot Dead

TN September 20, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Thai PM Srettha Thavisin meets Cambodian PM on introductory visit

TN September 29, 2023 0
Padipat Suntiphada is a politician and currently the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand since July 2023.

Move Forward’s expulsion of Padipat Suntiphada slammed as shameful

TN September 29, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police headquarters, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok

General Torsak Sukvimol Appointed as New Top Cop in Thailand

TN September 29, 2023 0
Inside Ramkhamhaeng University in Bangkok

Teacher suspended for repeatedly slapping student at university in Bangkok

TN September 29, 2023 0
The Patatya United Stadium.

Pattaya Set to Complete Construction of Football Stadium within 820 Days

TN September 29, 2023 0