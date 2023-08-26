Thai PM to look into extending tourist visas to 90 days
The new government will consider extending tourist visa validities from 30 days to 90 days and the easing of immigration procedures, to make them more convenient for foreign tourists, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, responding to call from tourism business operators for the government to boost the tourism industry.
TAT Adopts Cautious Approach to Visa Fee Waiver Scheme
He also said, however, that the proposal from some tourism business operators for the government to exempt entry visas for tourists from China, India and Russia is a different issue, which has security implications and has to be considered carefully.
