Thai PM to look into extending tourist visas to 90 days

TN August 26, 2023 0
Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim and Transfers

Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan. Visa on Arrival, Health Control, Baggage Claim, Immigration and Transfers. Photo: dmaniax.com / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.

The new government will consider extending tourist visa validities from 30 days to 90 days and the easing of immigration procedures, to make them more convenient for foreign tourists, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, responding to call from tourism business operators for the government to boost the tourism industry.

TAT Adopts Cautious Approach to Visa Fee Waiver Scheme

He also said, however, that the proposal from some tourism business operators for the government to exempt entry visas for tourists from China, India and Russia is a different issue, which has security implications and has to be considered carefully.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

