Phuket Warns of Heavy Rain and Strong Winds This Week

TN August 15, 2023 0
Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket

Heavy rain in Patong Beach, Phuket. Photo: Edgardo W. Olivera / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

The Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast) issued a warning on Monday (August 14th) for heavy rain, strong winds, and high waves for the Andaman area including Phuket.

Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Overflows in Many Thai Provinces

From August 14th to August 15th, 2023 a strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Southern west coast of Thailand. This can cause heavy rain in some areas. The affected areas include Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. People should be aware of possible severe weather conditions.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

