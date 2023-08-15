Phuket Warns of Heavy Rain and Strong Winds This Week

The Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast) issued a warning on Monday (August 14th) for heavy rain, strong winds, and high waves for the Andaman area including Phuket.

Heavy Rainfall Causes Floods, Overflows in Many Thai Provinces

From August 14th to August 15th, 2023 a strong southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and the Southern west coast of Thailand. This can cause heavy rain in some areas. The affected areas include Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. People should be aware of possible severe weather conditions.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

