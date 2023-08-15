Pheu Thai will nominate Srettha for Prime Minister

Pheu Thai will propose Srettha Thavisin for prime minister, expects he will immediately get all the support he needs, and he does not have to attend the joint sitting of parliament that will vote on his nomination, according to party secretary-general Prasert Chanthararuangthong.

PM candidate Srettha Thavisin says he won’t touch lèse majesté law

Mr Prasert said on Monday that key party figures had agreed and confirmed that Mr Srettha would be their candidate for prime minister.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts