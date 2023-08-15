Pheu Thai will nominate Srettha for Prime Minister

TN August 15, 2023 0
Srettha Thavisin, prime ministerial candidate for Pheu Thai Party.

Srettha Thavisin, prime ministerial candidate for Pheu Thai Party. Photo: ptp.or.th.

Pheu Thai will propose Srettha Thavisin for prime minister, expects he will immediately get all the support he needs, and he does not have to attend the joint sitting of parliament that will vote on his nomination, according to party secretary-general Prasert Chanthararuangthong.

PM candidate Srettha Thavisin says he won’t touch lèse majesté law

Mr Prasert said on Monday that key party figures had agreed and confirmed that Mr Srettha would be their candidate for prime minister.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Tourists on Haad Rin in Koh Phangan, Thailand.

Thai police request ‘death penalty’ for Daniel Sancho after concluding that it was a ‘premeditated murder’

TN August 15, 2023 0
Tops Daily convenience store in Thailand.

Goodbye Family Mart, Hello Tops Daily in Thailand

TN August 15, 2023 0
International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Up to 30 million visitors expected this year: TAT

TN August 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tourists on Haad Rin in Koh Phangan, Thailand.

Thai police request ‘death penalty’ for Daniel Sancho after concluding that it was a ‘premeditated murder’

TN August 15, 2023 0
Tops Daily convenience store in Thailand.

Goodbye Family Mart, Hello Tops Daily in Thailand

TN August 15, 2023 0
International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Up to 30 million visitors expected this year: TAT

TN August 15, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

I’m a victim of political persecution: Pita Limjaroenrat

TN August 15, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

EC’s Inquiry Committee Proposes to Dismiss Shareholding Case against Pita

TN August 15, 2023 0