EC’s Inquiry Committee Proposes to Dismiss Shareholding Case against Pita

TN August 15, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech. Photo: พรรคก้าวไกล - Move Forward Party / Facebook.

BANGKOK, Aug 15 (TNA) – The Election Commission’s inquiry committee has proposed to dismiss the petition against Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat on the media shareholding case, saying that iTV neither operated nor earned money when Mr. Pita applied to run in the election.

Constitutional Court to Consider Pita’s Renomination Next Week

The election law complaint against Pita alleges that Pita ran for the office with awareness that he was ineligible as the election law prohibits politicians from holding the media shares.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Tourists on Haad Rin in Koh Phangan, Thailand.

Thai police request ‘death penalty’ for Daniel Sancho after concluding that it was a ‘premeditated murder’

TN August 15, 2023 0
Tops Daily convenience store in Thailand.

Goodbye Family Mart, Hello Tops Daily in Thailand

TN August 15, 2023 0
International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Up to 30 million visitors expected this year: TAT

TN August 15, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tourists on Haad Rin in Koh Phangan, Thailand.

Thai police request ‘death penalty’ for Daniel Sancho after concluding that it was a ‘premeditated murder’

TN August 15, 2023 0
Tops Daily convenience store in Thailand.

Goodbye Family Mart, Hello Tops Daily in Thailand

TN August 15, 2023 0
International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Up to 30 million visitors expected this year: TAT

TN August 15, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat.

I’m a victim of political persecution: Pita Limjaroenrat

TN August 15, 2023 0
Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat on a public speech.

EC’s Inquiry Committee Proposes to Dismiss Shareholding Case against Pita

TN August 15, 2023 0