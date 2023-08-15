EC’s Inquiry Committee Proposes to Dismiss Shareholding Case against Pita

BANGKOK, Aug 15 (TNA) – The Election Commission’s inquiry committee has proposed to dismiss the petition against Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat on the media shareholding case, saying that iTV neither operated nor earned money when Mr. Pita applied to run in the election.

Constitutional Court to Consider Pita’s Renomination Next Week

The election law complaint against Pita alleges that Pita ran for the office with awareness that he was ineligible as the election law prohibits politicians from holding the media shares.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

