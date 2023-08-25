German Hells Angels Gang Member Arrested in Chiang Rai
BANGKOK, Aug 25 (TNA) – Immigration police arrested a German national who is believed to be a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and is wanted for assault by the authorities in his country.
The suspect was arrested in Chiang Rai following a formal request for an extradition of Mr. Dennis Fischer, a 50-year-old German citizen to face charges related to severe assault of a man in his home country.
