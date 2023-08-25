German Hells Angels Gang Member Arrested in Chiang Rai

A member of the The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC), whose members typically ride Harley-Davidson motorbikes

A member of the The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club (HAMC), whose members typically ride Harley-Davidson motorbikes. Image: SliceofNYC.

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (TNA) – Immigration police arrested a German national who is believed to be a member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang and is wanted for assault by the authorities in his country.

Pattaya Police Arrest Several Outlaws Motorcycle Gang Members

The suspect was arrested in Chiang Rai following a formal request for an extradition of Mr. Dennis Fischer, a 50-year-old German citizen to face charges related to severe assault of a man in his home country.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

