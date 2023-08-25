Srettha meets Prayut at Government House
BANGKOK (NNT) – The new Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, met with the outgoing Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House, while members of the parliament officially acknowledged the royal command appointing Mr. Srettha the 30th Prime Minister.
Srettha Receives Royal Endorsement as 30th Prime Minister of Thailand
This is the moment when Mr. Srettha Thavisin entered the government house to meet with the outgoing Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, after a royal appointment. The appointment ceremony took place at Pheu Thai Party’s headquarters in Bangkok, which followed the National Assembly’s endorsement of Mr. Srettha on Tuesday.
The meeting between Mr. Srettha and Gen Prayut was conducted in private. Gen Prayut on this occasion delivered a flower bouquet to Mr. Srettha as a token of congratulations.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand