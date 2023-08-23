Condition Move Forward MP who collapsed in parliament improving
A Move Forward MP from Samut Songkhram province, who collapsed during the joint parliamentary sitting to elect a prime minister on Tuesday, remains in hospital, but his condition is improving.
Arnuparp Likhitamnuaychai posted a photo of himself, on oxygen and in a hospital bed, on his Facebook page.
“I’m safe now. I just changed my sleeping place. May I take a rest for now? Thanks to everybody for worrying about me,” he wrote.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World