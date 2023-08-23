Condition Move Forward MP who collapsed in parliament improving

TN August 23, 2023 0
A Toyota Hiace ambulance of the Royal Thai Police Medical Evacuation Center on Rama IV Road, Bangkok

A Toyota Hiace ambulance of the Royal Thai Police Medical Evacuation Center on Rama IV Road, Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.

A Move Forward MP from Samut Songkhram province, who collapsed during the joint parliamentary sitting to elect a prime minister on Tuesday, remains in hospital, but his condition is improving.

Pheu Thai Holds Talks with Move Forward

Arnuparp Likhitamnuaychai posted a photo of himself, on oxygen and in a hospital bed, on his Facebook page.

“I’m safe now. I just changed my sleeping place. May I take a rest for now? Thanks to everybody for worrying about me,” he wrote.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

