British Trans Comedian Darcie Silver Passes Away in Thailand
Darcie Silver, a British trans comedian known for her comedic brilliance showcased at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019, has tragically passed away in Thailand at the age of 35.
While her time with us was cut short under circumstances yet to be disclosed, Darcie Silver left an indelible mark with her sharp wit and unapologetic humor. She shared her experience in 2019, recounting an incident where she was asked to leave a women’s changing room in a store due to her identity.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd, Thomas Sinclair
TPNNational