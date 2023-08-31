Bangkok taxi driver returns B18m violin to Chinese musician
A taxi driver has returned a violin worth 18 million baht to a well-known Chinese violinist who had left the 200-year-old instrument in his cab in Bangkok.
Taxi driver returns Bt360,000 in cash to Swiss businessman
Thong Lor police coordinated with JS100 traffic radio to help find the driver who had picked up a Chinese passenger at a restaurant in Sukhumvit Soi 26. When the passenger, an internationally renowned concert violinist, got out, he left behind a bag containing a violin worth 18 million baht.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS