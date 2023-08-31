Bangkok taxi driver returns B18m violin to Chinese musician

A Tuk Tuk and a Taxi at the Night Market in Pratunam, Bangkok. Photo: Kim Seng / flickr.

A taxi driver has returned a violin worth 18 million baht to a well-known Chinese violinist who had left the 200-year-old instrument in his cab in Bangkok.

Thong Lor police coordinated with JS100 traffic radio to help find the driver who had picked up a Chinese passenger at a restaurant in Sukhumvit Soi 26. When the passenger, an internationally renowned concert violinist, got out, he left behind a bag containing a violin worth 18 million baht.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

