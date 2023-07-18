Pattaya Police Raid Nightclub and Arrest 8 Alleged Drug Users

TN July 18, 2023 0
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




Pattaya police busted the “Dirty Pattaya nightclub” in Soi Kho Pai at 02:30 AM Tuesday morning, July 18th. Eight alleged drug users were arrested.

Five Year Closure Ordered For Two Nightclubs in Kathu After Raid

Roughly over 100 pub-goers were at the venue dancing and partying when the authorities showed up. However, as the police approached the pub’s entrance, the pub-goers spotted them and quickly scattered in all directions to evade arrest.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Kuwaiti men look at their cell phones

Pattaya Police Chief Teams Up with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Tackle Kuwaiti Motorbike Racers

TN July 18, 2023 0
Motorbike street race in Thailand.

16-year-old Street Racer Races Away from Chonburi Police and Crashes into Minivan

TN July 17, 2023 0
Thai ambulance

Kuwaiti Motorbike Racer in Pattaya Nearly Loses His Leg in Motorbike Accident

TN July 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Diesel To Stay at B32, Oil Fuel Fund to Subsidize Diesel Prices

TN July 18, 2023 0
Kuwaiti men look at their cell phones

Pattaya Police Chief Teams Up with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Tackle Kuwaiti Motorbike Racers

TN July 18, 2023 0
Thai schoolgirls coming back from school by boat

Young Bangkok student apologises after raising middle fingers to English teacher

TN July 18, 2023 0
Nightlife in Patong, Phuket

Phuket Taxi Argument Over 44 Baht Fare Difference with Foreign Passenger Goes Viral, Driver Apologizes

TN July 18, 2023 0
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Pattaya Police Raid Nightclub and Arrest 8 Alleged Drug Users

TN July 18, 2023 0