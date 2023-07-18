Pattaya Police Raid Nightclub and Arrest 8 Alleged Drug Users









Pattaya police busted the “Dirty Pattaya nightclub” in Soi Kho Pai at 02:30 AM Tuesday morning, July 18th. Eight alleged drug users were arrested.

Roughly over 100 pub-goers were at the venue dancing and partying when the authorities showed up. However, as the police approached the pub’s entrance, the pub-goers spotted them and quickly scattered in all directions to evade arrest.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

