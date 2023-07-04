4 million speed pills seized in Khon Kaen

Ya Ba tablets

Ya Ba tablets, a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. Photo: Octahedron80 / พีรพล อนุตรโสตถิ์ (journalist).




KHON KAEN: A drug courier has been arrested with than 4 million speed pills seized in Phon district of this northeastern province.

Kittisak Manas, 49, of Saraburi province, was arrested after police stopped and searched the Honda CR-V with Bangkok licence plates that he was driving at a checkpoint in Phon district of Khon Kaen.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakrapan Natanri
BANGKOK POST



