Pattaya Police Chief Teams Up with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Tackle Kuwaiti Motorbike Racers

July 18, 2023
Kuwaiti men look at their cell phones

Kuwaiti men look at their cell phones. Photo: Tribes of the World /




The captain of the Pattaya police met with the Kuwaiti ambassador on Monday, July 17th, to find solutions to troublesome Kuwaiti motorbike racers in Pattaya.

Noisy Arab Motorbike Racers in Pattaya Scolded by Residents and Tourists

Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Thanapong Phothi went to consult with the Kuwaiti ambassador of Thailand Brigadier Faisal ALsuwaileh, Colonel Faisal Ali Sweileh, and Secretary Abdulmohsen AlRefai regarding the rising problems about the group of Kuwaiti street racers.

The Pattaya News

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



