Young Bangkok student apologises after raising middle fingers to English teacher

TN July 18, 2023 0

Her intention was clearly to create content for her social media platform, as she had her friend record all of her actions.

Thai schoolgirls coming back from school by boat

Thai schoolgirls coming back from school by boat.. Photo: Fitri Agung.




A student at a high school in Nong Chok district apologised to a foreign English teacher on Monday, after she insulted the teacher and raised her middle fingers.

Student fatally stabbed in classroom in Sisaket

The incident happened as her English teacher was in front of the class receiving reports from students. The student, whose name was not released, went with one of her friends to present the reports and, while the teacher was turned away from them, she acted as if she was about to hit the teacher’s head.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS Worl



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

MRT Bang Khun Non BTS Skytrain Station in Bangkok.

Woman’s body found under Tha Phra BTS station in Bangkok

TN July 15, 2023 0
Aerial view of Pathum Wan in Bangkok

Gridlock likely Friday evening as Pita supporters rally in downtown Bangkok

TN July 14, 2023 0
Sappaya-Sapasathan is the current Thai Parliament in Bangkok.

Supporters rally for Move Forward Party leader

TN July 14, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Diesel To Stay at B32, Oil Fuel Fund to Subsidize Diesel Prices

TN July 18, 2023 0
Kuwaiti men look at their cell phones

Pattaya Police Chief Teams Up with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Tackle Kuwaiti Motorbike Racers

TN July 18, 2023 0
Thai schoolgirls coming back from school by boat

Young Bangkok student apologises after raising middle fingers to English teacher

TN July 18, 2023 0
Nightlife in Patong, Phuket

Phuket Taxi Argument Over 44 Baht Fare Difference with Foreign Passenger Goes Viral, Driver Apologizes

TN July 18, 2023 0
Pattaya City Billboard Sign at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

Pattaya Police Raid Nightclub and Arrest 8 Alleged Drug Users

TN July 18, 2023 0