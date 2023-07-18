Diesel To Stay at B32, Oil Fuel Fund to Subsidize Diesel Prices

July 18, 2023
Esso gas station on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok, Thailand

Esso gas station in Thailand. Photo: Sry85. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, July 18 (TNA) – The Board of the Oil Fuel Fund has resolved to subsidize diesel prices by 1.65 baht per lire to maintail the retail price at 32 baht per litre after the diesel excise exemption measure expires on July 20, says the Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO).

Diesel price will rise 5-baht/litre on July 21st if tax cut not extended

The OFFO director Wisak Wattanasap said the Fuel Fund Executive Committee agreed to use the mechanism of the oil fuel fund to maintain the retail diesel oil prices at 32 baht per litre after the diesel excise tax reduction measure of 5 baht per liter ends on July 20.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

