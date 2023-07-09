Officials Inspect Entertainment Venues in Phuket Town

TN July 9, 2023 0
Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night. Photo: shankar s. / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Phuket officials inspected ten entertainment venues in Phuket Town over the past weekend. One of them was found to be selling alcohol past the legal closing times.

Woman arrested in Phuket Town drug raid

A team of Phuket officers led by the Phuket City District Chief Mr. Pairoj Srilamoon inspected ten entertainment venues in the Phuket City area early Saturday morning, July 8th, 2023. Mr. Pairoj told the Phuket Express that urine drug tests were randomly performed on bar staffers. None of them tested positive for drugs and no minors were found. One of the entertainment venues was found selling alcohol past the legal time.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express


Share this article:

