Myanmar Quake Felt in Bangkok and Nonthaburi

Pak Kret in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It is considered a part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area.









BANGKOK, June 19 (TNA) – An offshore earthquake of 6.0 magnitude in Myanmar was felt in Bangkok and Nonthaburi on Monday morning.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported the earthquake jolted Southern Myanmar at 08.40 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 289 kilometres southwest of Tak’s Phop Phra district.

