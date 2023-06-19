Myanmar Quake Felt in Bangkok and Nonthaburi

Pak Kret in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It is considered a part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area

Pak Kret in Nonthaburi, Thailand. It is considered a part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Area. Photo: Astronomer2807. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, June 19 (TNA) – An offshore earthquake of 6.0 magnitude in Myanmar was felt in Bangkok and Nonthaburi on Monday morning.

Tremors felt in Phang Nga after earthquake reports

The Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division reported the earthquake jolted Southern Myanmar at 08.40 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometres, about 289 kilometres southwest of Tak’s Phop Phra district.

