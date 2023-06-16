Ice Cream Bars with Temple’s Tile Patterns Popular among Tourists

Thai ice cream in the shape of a temple tile, shown in Wat Arun. Photo: popicon.official / Instagram.









BANGKOK, June 15 (TNA) – Tourists visiting the Temple of Dawn or Wat Arun enjoy ice cream bars with the same design as the decorative tiles of the temple’s stupa.

Wat Arun – Temple of Dawn, Bangkok

The owner of the ice cream brand “Pop Icon” makes the specially-designed ice cream bars inspired by the beautiful flower patterns on the decorative tiles. It is available in two flavors which are Thai tea/ butterfly pea and candle scented coconut.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

