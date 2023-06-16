Royal Thai Air Force Reportedly Plans to Buy New Fighter Jets from Sweden

A Swedish Air Force JAS-39 Gripen fighter aircraft arrives in support of the Partnership for Peace Exercise Cooperative Key 2003 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base (AB), Bulgaria (BGR). Photo: Msgt. Billy Johnston, USAF.









After the US recently refused to sell F-35A fighter jets to the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), the RTAF has reportedly modified its plans and will now seek to acquire the aircraft from Sweden.

According to a source, the RTAF aims to procure three additional Gripen jet fighters from Sweden to add to its fleet in Wing 7 in Surat Thani province after losing one in a crash. The air force had previously bought 12 Gripens, which cost about 2 billion baht each.

