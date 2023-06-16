Royal Thai Air Force Reportedly Plans to Buy New Fighter Jets from Sweden

TN June 16, 2023 0
JAS-39 Gripen landing

A Swedish Air Force JAS-39 Gripen fighter aircraft arrives in support of the Partnership for Peace Exercise Cooperative Key 2003 at Graf Ignatievo Air Base (AB), Bulgaria (BGR). Photo: Msgt. Billy Johnston, USAF.




After the US recently refused to sell F-35A fighter jets to the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), the RTAF has reportedly modified its plans and will now seek to acquire the aircraft from Sweden.

Pentagon turns down Thailand’s bid for F-35s

According to a source, the RTAF aims to procure three additional Gripen jet fighters from Sweden to add to its fleet in Wing 7 in Surat Thani province after losing one in a crash. The air force had previously bought 12 Gripens, which cost about 2 billion baht each.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational



