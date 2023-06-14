Alleged Thai employee of call centre gang in Cambodia arrested in Chon Buri









Cybercrime task force officers, in Si Racha district of Chon Buri, arrested a Chiang Rai man on Tuesday. The individual is alleged to be the right-hand man of a Chinese call centre scam gang leader in Cambodia’s Koh Kong province.

Illegal SIM card store linked to call centre gangs busted in Nong Khai

The suspect, identified as Surachai Sae Jang, a native of the Mae Fah Luang district in Chiang Rai, was charged with defrauding the public, criminal association and money laundering.

By Thai PBS World

