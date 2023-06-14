Five People Injured , Including Foreign Tourists, After Minivan Crash in Phatthalung









Three foreigners and two Thais have sustained injuries after a passenger van heading to Krabi crashed in Phatthalung.

Fifteen Students Injured After Minivan Crash in Prachinburi

The Sri Nakarin Police were notified of the accident on Tuesday afternoon (June 13th) on the Petchkasem Road (Phatthalung – Trang). Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a damaged passenger minivan on the roadside embedded in a power pole.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





