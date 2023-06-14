Five People Injured , Including Foreign Tourists, After Minivan Crash in Phatthalung

TN June 14, 2023 0
A road between Trang and Phatthalung province

A road between Trang and Phatthalung provinces. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg.




Three foreigners and two Thais have sustained injuries after a passenger van heading to Krabi crashed in Phatthalung.

The Sri Nakarin Police were notified of the accident on Tuesday afternoon (June 13th) on the Petchkasem Road (Phatthalung – Trang). Emergency responders arrived at the scene to find a damaged passenger minivan on the roadside embedded in a power pole.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



