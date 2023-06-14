Masseur Accused of Molesting Japanese Tourist in Bangkok
BANGKOK, June 14 (TNA) – The superintendent of the Chana Sogkhram police station has inspected a health massage shop in Bang Lamphu after a female Japanese tourist had posted on Twitter that a male massage therapist attempted to molest her during a massage session.
Pol. Col. Sanong Saengmanee on Tuesday inspected the two-storey commercial building in Soi Rambuttri.
