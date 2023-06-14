Thirty-two Factory Workers Survive Bus Crash in Ayutthaya

TN June 14, 2023 0
Asian highway Route AH1, AH2 and Thailand Route 32 in Ayutthaya

Asian highway Route AH1, AH2 and Thailand Route 32 in Ayutthaya. Photo: Adbar.




Thirty-two factory workers being transported to their place of employment have survived after a bus crash in Ayutthaya, Central Thailand.

Eleven foreign tourists injured in tour bus accident in Phetchaburi

Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Wednesday morning (June 14th) on the Saena – Ayutthaya Road in Phra Khao, Bang Ban.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

