Thirty-two Factory Workers Survive Bus Crash in Ayutthaya
Thirty-two factory workers being transported to their place of employment have survived after a bus crash in Ayutthaya, Central Thailand.
Eleven foreign tourists injured in tour bus accident in Phetchaburi
Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Wednesday morning (June 14th) on the Saena – Ayutthaya Road in Phra Khao, Bang Ban.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.