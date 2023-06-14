TAT ‘Shopping Challenge’ Kicks Off Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has organized its “Shopping Challenge” to kick off the opening of Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023.

The shopping challenge saw 12 teams of key opinion leaders (KOLs) and influencers from China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan compete for a special prize by racing across Bangkok’s most famous malls in search of amazing bargains. Each team was provided 10,000 Baht and an assignment of live streaming while searching for the best products at unbelievable prices at shopping locations along the BTS Skytrain Sukhumvit Line, with the winning teams awarded 100,000 baht by TAT.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the challenge served as the introduction for Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023, which will be held from June 15 to August 15 in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Udon Thani, Chon Buri (Pattaya) and Songkhla (Hat Yai). This year’s concept will be “Hunting Season,” in which more than 10,000 participating businesses will offer special deals and discounts to Thai and foreign customers looking for amazing products at great bargains.

