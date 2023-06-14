TAT ‘Shopping Challenge’ Kicks Off Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023

TN June 14, 2023 0
Emporium luxury shopping mall in Bangkok

Emporium luxury shopping mall in Bangkok. Photo: Noonpitchaya.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has organized its “Shopping Challenge” to kick off the opening of Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023.

Stores, Shopping malls Reminded to Implement Proper Zoning for Cannabis Products

The shopping challenge saw 12 teams of key opinion leaders (KOLs) and influencers from China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan compete for a special prize by racing across Bangkok’s most famous malls in search of amazing bargains. Each team was provided 10,000 Baht and an assignment of live streaming while searching for the best products at unbelievable prices at shopping locations along the BTS Skytrain Sukhumvit Line, with the winning teams awarded 100,000 baht by TAT.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the challenge served as the introduction for Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023, which will be held from June 15 to August 15 in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Udon Thani, Chon Buri (Pattaya) and Songkhla (Hat Yai). This year’s concept will be “Hunting Season,” in which more than 10,000 participating businesses will offer special deals and discounts to Thai and foreign customers looking for amazing products at great bargains.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Pita Limjaroenrat during Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok.

Thai Election Commission About to Certify 329 MP-elects

TN June 14, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Daughter confirms Thaksin Shinawatra still determined to return

TN June 14, 2023 0
Thai PM Pita Limjaroenrat at Nation Studio.

Pita Limjaroenrat Continues to be Hindered by Media Shareholding Controversy

TN June 13, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Downtown Pattaya at night

Three Pub-goers Test Positive For Drugs During Pattaya Late Night Raid

TN June 15, 2023 0
Roadside explosion in Southern Thailand

Four policemen, villager hurt in Yala roadside bombing

TN June 15, 2023 0
Isuzu ELF 150 with water bottles

Norovirus NOT Found in Ice and Water Factories in Phuket

TN June 15, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat during Move Forward Party speech at Samyan Mitrtown in Bangkok.

Thai Election Commission About to Certify 329 MP-elects

TN June 14, 2023 0
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the youngest daughter of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra

Daughter confirms Thaksin Shinawatra still determined to return

TN June 14, 2023 0