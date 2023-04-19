Bangkok Records Most Deaths from Road Accidents during Songkran Holiday

TN April 19, 2023 0
Expressway in central Bangkok

Elevated expressway in central Bangkok. Photo: Oran Viriyincy / flickr.




BANGKOK, April 18 (TNA) – Road accidents killed 267 people and injured 2,208 others during seven days of Songkran Festival with most deaths reported in Bangkok, according to the Interior Ministry.

COVID Cases Did Not Increase Significantly During Songkran: Health Ministry

There were 2,203 road accidents in total from April 11-17. Most traffic accidents or 68 occurred in Chiang Rai. Bangkok recorded 22 deaths from road accidents, the most among other provinces.

Nakhon Si Thammarat reported most injuries of 70.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand Delays Controversial 300 Baht Tourism Fee for Several Months

TN April 20, 2023 0
Electric Pole, Thailand

Government says household electricity charges will be eased

TN April 20, 2023 0
Songkran in Silom Road

Health Ministry Prepared for Potential COVID Wave

TN April 19, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

Thailand Delays Controversial 300 Baht Tourism Fee for Several Months

TN April 20, 2023 0
Electric Pole, Thailand

Government says household electricity charges will be eased

TN April 20, 2023 0
Giant Panda Chuang Chuang at Chiang Mai Zoo

Giant Panda Lin Hui Dies at Chiang Mai Zoo

TN April 20, 2023 0
Longtail boat in Phi Phi islands

American Tourist Drowns at the Viking Cave in Krabi

TN April 20, 2023 0
Koh Tachai, Similan Islands

Similan Island to Temporarily Close for Monsoon Season

TN April 20, 2023 0