Bangkok Records Most Deaths from Road Accidents during Songkran Holiday









BANGKOK, April 18 (TNA) – Road accidents killed 267 people and injured 2,208 others during seven days of Songkran Festival with most deaths reported in Bangkok, according to the Interior Ministry.

COVID Cases Did Not Increase Significantly During Songkran: Health Ministry

There were 2,203 road accidents in total from April 11-17. Most traffic accidents or 68 occurred in Chiang Rai. Bangkok recorded 22 deaths from road accidents, the most among other provinces.

Nakhon Si Thammarat reported most injuries of 70.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





