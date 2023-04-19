About 40 elephants sighted near resort in Nakhon Nayok looking for food

Wild elephants walking across road in Thailand

Wild elephants walking across road in Thailand. Photo: chiraphat / Pixabay.




A herd of about 40 elephants, including several calves, were spotted yesterday (Tuesday) heading for a resort in Mueang district of Nakhon Nayok province from Khao Yai National Park to forage for food.

Over 100 golf carts burned in Nakhon Nayok army academy parking lot

Park officials were dispatched to the resort in advance of the arrival of the herd, after they detected signals from GPS devices which were attached to the collars of some of the elephants, namely Sarika, Bit and Nathee.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

