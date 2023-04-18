96.69 percent of cases taken to court during Songkran involved drunk driving

TN April 18, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police officer uniform

Royal Thai Police officer in Nakhon Phanom province. Photo: Mattes.




8,575 drunk driving cases represented 96.69% percent of all motoring related cases taken to court by the police during the seven days of Songkran celebrations, seeking to have the drivers be placed on probation, according to the Department of Probation.

Songkran road accidents top 2,000

The courts, however, only ordered drivers in 1,910 of the cases to be placed on probation. These include 1,870 cases of drunk driving and 40 of the 270 cases of drinking while driving.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Kayaks on Nai Harn Beach, Phuket island.

Heat wave in Thailand to worsen, experts warn

TN April 18, 2023 0
Songkran in Ayuttaya Province

COVID Cases Did Not Increase Significantly During Songkran: Health Ministry

TN April 18, 2023 0
White Tesla EV car Driving on the Road

Thailand Becomes Major Link in Regional EV Supply Chain

TN April 18, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Kayaks on Nai Harn Beach, Phuket island.

Heat wave in Thailand to worsen, experts warn

TN April 18, 2023 0
Royal Thai Police officer uniform

96.69 percent of cases taken to court during Songkran involved drunk driving

TN April 18, 2023 0
Motorbike on a flooded street in Thailand

Heavy Storms Displace More Than a Thousand Families in Northeast Thailand

TN April 18, 2023 0
Songkran in Ayuttaya Province

COVID Cases Did Not Increase Significantly During Songkran: Health Ministry

TN April 18, 2023 0
Buildings in Pattaya

Woman in Pattaya Allegedly Shot Dead by Ex-Boyfriend Who Later Dies by Suicide

TN April 18, 2023 0