96.69 percent of cases taken to court during Songkran involved drunk driving









8,575 drunk driving cases represented 96.69% percent of all motoring related cases taken to court by the police during the seven days of Songkran celebrations, seeking to have the drivers be placed on probation, according to the Department of Probation.

Songkran road accidents top 2,000

The courts, however, only ordered drivers in 1,910 of the cases to be placed on probation. These include 1,870 cases of drunk driving and 40 of the 270 cases of drinking while driving.

