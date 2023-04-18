Heavy Storms Displace More Than a Thousand Families in Northeast Thailand









Strong winds during Songkran have damaged the homes of more than 1,700 families in the northeast of Thailand.

Search on after 20 fishing boats capsize in stormy seas off Nakhon Si Thammarat

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, or DDPM, reports that from April 15th to April 17th there were storms with strong winds that hit many provinces in the northeast which are Amnat Charoen, Surin, Chaiyaphum, Sakon Nakhon, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Roi-et and Kalasin.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





