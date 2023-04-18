Heavy Storms Displace More Than a Thousand Families in Northeast Thailand

April 18, 2023
Motorbike on a flooded street in Thailand

Motorcycle on a flooded street in Thailand. Photo: Global Water Partnership / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




Strong winds during Songkran have damaged the homes of more than 1,700 families in the northeast of Thailand.

Search on after 20 fishing boats capsize in stormy seas off Nakhon Si Thammarat

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, or DDPM, reports that from April 15th to April 17th there were storms with strong winds that hit many provinces in the northeast which are Amnat Charoen, Surin, Chaiyaphum, Sakon Nakhon, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Roi-et and Kalasin.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

