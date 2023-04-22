Bangkok Marks 241st Anniversary with Cultural Extravaganza

Wat Arun seen from a ferry on the Chao Phraya River , Bangkok. Photo: Diliff.









BANGKOK, April 21 – The government invites people to join celebrating the 241st anniversary of the foundation of Krung Rattanakosin (Bangkok), said government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek.

10 must-see places to visit in Thailand

Cultural events and activities are being organized around the Rattanakosin Island, Bangkok’s historic area from April 21-25 to honour and commemorate the benevolence of King Rama I and all kings of the Chakri Dynasty.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





