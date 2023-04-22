Bangkok Marks 241st Anniversary with Cultural Extravaganza

Wat Arun seen from the Chao Phraya River

Wat Arun seen from a ferry on the Chao Phraya River , Bangkok. Photo: Diliff.




BANGKOK, April 21 – The government invites people to join celebrating the 241st anniversary of the foundation of Krung Rattanakosin (Bangkok), said government deputy spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek.

Cultural events and activities are being organized around the Rattanakosin Island, Bangkok’s historic area from April 21-25 to honour and commemorate the benevolence of King Rama I and all kings of the Chakri Dynasty.

