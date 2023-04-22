TAT Promotes Tourism via Light and Sound Shows

Bangkok's Iconsiam shopping centre by night.

Bangkok's Iconsiam shopping mall at night. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a campaign to stimulate domestic tourism across all regions of Thailand, showcasing stunning light, sound and color shows, with an expected value of at least 180 billion baht for the tourism industry.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said a survey of Thai tourists’ behavior in the third quarter of 2022 found that during the pandemic, tourists still preferred driving and traveling within their own regions.

In response, TAT devised a campaign targeting the Gen Y “Millennials” who enjoy new experiences. The initiative features tourist attractions from all five regions, presented through shows to stimulate domestic travel and distribute income to businesses in the tourism industry across all regions.

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



