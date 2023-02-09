Hmong family of 5, including 3 children, murdered in Tak









TAK: A Hmong family of five, including three children aged between three months and ten years, were found dead in a remote plantation in Wang Chao district on Wednesday morning.

The five bodies were found near the Nakhiri stream about 10 kilometres from the centre of Sri Khiri Rak village in tambon Chiang Thong. There were assault wounds on their bodies, which had started to decay, police said.

