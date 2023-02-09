Malaysian PM arrives in Bangkok for a Two-Day Official Visit









BANGKOK, Feb 9 (TNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived Bangkok for an official visit to Thailand as guests of the Thai government during February 9-10, as part of introductory tour to ASEAN countries.

Mr Anwar, his spouse and delegates arrived in Bangkok this afternoon, received by Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Foreign Affairs, Don Pramudwinai.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

