Malaysian PM arrives in Bangkok for a Two-Day Official Visit
BANGKOK, Feb 9 (TNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrived Bangkok for an official visit to Thailand as guests of the Thai government during February 9-10, as part of introductory tour to ASEAN countries.
Mr Anwar, his spouse and delegates arrived in Bangkok this afternoon, received by Deputy Prime Minister/Minister of Foreign Affairs, Don Pramudwinai.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
