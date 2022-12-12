Three Indian tourists arrested for stealing shorts and a bracelet in Krabi
Three female Indian tourists were arrested at an airport after stealing shorts and a bracelet from shops in Ao Nang.
The Ao Nang Police Deputy Chief Lieutenant Colonel Somphon Thiparpakun told the Phuket Express that Staffers at a clothing shop in Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi district filed a report to the Ao Nang Police with CCTV footage last week.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational
