December 12, 2022

Three Indian tourists arrested for stealing shorts and a bracelet in Krabi

15 hours ago TN
A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand. Photo: Maksym Kozlenko. CC BY-SA 4.0.




Three female Indian tourists were arrested at an airport after stealing shorts and a bracelet from shops in Ao Nang.

The Ao Nang Police Deputy Chief Lieutenant Colonel Somphon Thiparpakun told the Phuket Express that Staffers at a clothing shop in Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi district filed a report to the Ao Nang Police with CCTV footage last week.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Busy road in Koh Samui Island

Norwegian man arrested in Koh Samui for 15 days of overstay

15 hours ago TN
Buddha statues

Seventeen ancient Buddhist temples in the Deep South to be renovated next year

16 hours ago TN
View of Hua Hin in Prachuap Khiri Khan

Swedish man arrested in Hua Hin for 35 million baht accounting fraud charges from his country

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Big Mountain Music Festival in Nakhon Ratchasima

At least one hundred thousand people join in the Big Mountain music festival in Nakhon Ratchasima

15 hours ago TN
Busy road in Koh Samui Island

Norwegian man arrested in Koh Samui for 15 days of overstay

15 hours ago TN
Wong Amat Tower in Pattaya

Pattaya police bust online Chinese pornography ring illegally filming adult live streaming

15 hours ago TN
A road in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Three Indian tourists arrested for stealing shorts and a bracelet in Krabi

15 hours ago TN
Arrivals Level, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok

Thailand Steps Up Safety Measures as Foreign Tourist Arrivals Surge

15 hours ago TN