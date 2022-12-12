Three Indian tourists arrested for stealing shorts and a bracelet in Krabi









Three female Indian tourists were arrested at an airport after stealing shorts and a bracelet from shops in Ao Nang.

The Ao Nang Police Deputy Chief Lieutenant Colonel Somphon Thiparpakun told the Phuket Express that Staffers at a clothing shop in Ao Nang, Mueang Krabi district filed a report to the Ao Nang Police with CCTV footage last week.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





